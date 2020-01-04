Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
During the month under review the county experienced above normal rainfall in all the livelihood zones.
The heavy rainfall was way above the long term average for all the dekads.
The VCI for all sub counties depicted vegetation greenness above normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Knee High of maize and nearing flowering stage beans in all the livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition was fair to good for all species.
Milk production per HH per day was 2.7 slightly the normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were below the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal range.
Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range,