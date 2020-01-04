04 Jan 2020

Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • During the month under review the county experienced above normal rainfall in all the livelihood zones.

  • The heavy rainfall was way above the long term average for all the dekads.
    The VCI for all sub counties depicted vegetation greenness above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Knee High of maize and nearing flowering stage beans in all the livelihood zones.

  • Livestock body condition was fair to good for all species.

  • Milk production per HH per day was 2.7 slightly the normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were below the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was above normal range.

  • Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range,

