Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below average rainfall was recorded in the region in the month of May. The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition: The County recorded above normal vegetation greenness with Igembe north and Tigania west recording above normal and Igembe central and Tigania east showing normal greenness. The pasture condition was fair to poor in the mixed and agro pastoral livelihood zones and good in the rain fed livelihood zone. The browse condition was good across all the livelihood zones with exception of Agro- pastoral livelihood zone where condition was fair to poor.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Rain- fed crops are at grain filling, poding and tussling stage. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle was good across the zones. No cases of diseases were reported.

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for households and livestock deceased. Terms of trade remained favourable and above the average norm.

Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable. 62.39% of household food consumption score is within the acceptable band, 2%under borderline and 9% under poor. The nutritional status of children under five was within the green band. The coping strategy index is below the LTA.