Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Normal rainfall was received in the region in May.

The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition was good across all the livelihood zones with exception of Agro- pastoral livelihood zone where condition was good to fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Rain- fed crops are at grain filling, poding and tussling stage. Livestock body condition was good for all species. Cases of LSD, FMD and Newcastle were reported in Tigania East. Milk production per HH per day remained stable.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock slightly increased. Terms of Trade remained favourable.

Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable; the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable. The household copying strategy index also remained stable.