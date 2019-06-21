21 Jun 2019

Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • During the month the county recorded few rainy days amounts that were below the normal range.

  • The rains were characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.

  • The county vegetation condition index was moderate vegetation deficit. The VCI for the Tigania West sub county depicted severe vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Weeding in Rain fed livelihood zone.

  • Livestock body condition was fair for all species.

  • Milk production per HH per day was above normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were below the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal range.

  • Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.

