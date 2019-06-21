Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
During the month the county recorded few rainy days amounts that were below the normal range.
The rains were characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.
The county vegetation condition index was moderate vegetation deficit. The VCI for the Tigania West sub county depicted severe vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Weeding in Rain fed livelihood zone.
Livestock body condition was fair for all species.
Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were below the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal range.
Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.