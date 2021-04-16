Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The onset of long rains was late as expected in the second dekad of the month. Below normal average rains were recorded across all the livelihood zones with erratic and unevenly distribution in terms of time and space.

Vegetation condition: Normal vegetation greenness was recorded across all the regions with exception of Tigania West which recorded above normal greenness .Pasture condition was poor in the rain fed livelihood zone and fair to poor in the agro pastoral livelihood zones. Browse condition was fair in the rain fed livelihood zone and fair to poor in the agro pastoral.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: farmers are preparing farms and planting for the long rains season. Livestock body condition for small stock and cattle was good to fair. Cases of FMD were reported in the county. There were both internal and external livestock migrations

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for households and livestock increased compared to the previous month. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable. The current term of trade is slightly above the normal.

Utilization Indicators: household food consumption score is within the acceptable band while the coping strategy employed by households has decreased compared to preceding month. The nutritional status of children under five was within the green band.