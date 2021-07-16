Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below average rainfall was recorded in the region in the month of June with majority of the areas receiving no rainfall. The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor across the livelihood zones

Vegetation condition: The County recorded above normal vegetation greenness with Igembe north and Tigania East recording above normal and Igembe central and Tigania West showing above normal greenness. The pasture condition was fair to poor in the mixed and agro pastoral livelihood zones and fair in the rain fed livelihood zone. The browse condition was fair across all the livelihood zones with exception of rain fed where the conditions were good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Rain- fed crops are at harvesting stage with farmers recording poor or no harvests. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle was fair across the zones. Cases of FMD were reported. Milk production per HH per day remained stable.

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for households and livestock increased. Terms of trade remained favourable and above the average norm. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was stable and within the normal ranges. Food consumption score fell within acceptable score while majority of households applied reduced consumption based coping strategies across the livelihood zones