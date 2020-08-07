Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The month of June was characterized by cloudy, cold days/nights weather condition with light showers of rainfall being received in the Sub counties.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition was good across all the livelihood zones with exception of Agro- pastoral livelihood zone where condition was good to fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Rain- fed crops are at harvesting stage. Livestock body condition was good for all species.

Cases of LSD, FMD and Newcastle were reported in Tigania East. Milk production per HH per day remained stable.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock slightly increased. Terms of Trade remained favorable. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable.

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was stable and within the normal ranges.

Food consumption score fell within acceptable score while majority of households applied reduced consumption based coping strategies across the livelihood zones.