Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- During the month the county experienced very little to no rainfall in the rain fed livelihood zone. The agro pastoral zone didn’t receive any rainfall in the month under review.
- The little rainfall was above long term average for the dekad one in the rain fed livelihood zone in the month under review.
- The VCI for the Tigania West sub county depicted severe vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Second Weeding in Rain fed livelihood zone.
- Livestock body condition was fair for all species.
- Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
- Terms of Trade were below the normal range.
- Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal range.
- Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.
- Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.