07 Sep 2018

Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (948.73 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- The month of July was largely dry with the exception of light rains around the Nyambene ranges and occasional morning drizzles in most rain-fed cropping and mixed farming livelihood zones.
- Natural vegetation is in good conditions in all livelihood zones. Forage was above average similar to the month of June.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body conditions are good in all species and across all livelihood zones.
- The harvesting of maize commenced during the month in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone. Harvesting in other livelihood zones is expected to begin in early August.

Access Indicators
- Rivers, boreholes, pans and dams were major sources of water to both households and livestock. A reduction in water levels in most rivers and the drying up of most open surface sources has led to increased watering distances for both households and livestock.
- Terms of trade have depreciated slightly following a slight drop in goat prices while maize prices remained relatively stable compared to June.

Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children under five years at risk of malnutrition has increased in July compared to June.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.