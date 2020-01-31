Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: During the month under review the County experienced near normal rainfall across all the livelihood zones. The rains were unevenly distributed in terms of space and time.

Vegetation condition: above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition was good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: rain- fed crops were in harvesting stage. Farmers were also preparing land for the long rains. Livestock body condition was good for all species. There were confirmed cases of FMD and SLD livestock diseases in Tigania East however, the condition was contained through vaccination. Milk production per HH per day remained stable.

Access Indicators: Return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased owing to increased recharge levels. Terms of Trade remained stable.

Milk consumption per HH per day was normal at this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable; the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range. The household copying strategy index reduced owing to replenished household stocks.