Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below normal average rains were recorded across the livelihood zones with erratic and unevenly distribution in terms of time and space.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded in Igembe central and Tigania west, while Igembe central and Tigania East recorded normal greenness. Pasture condition ranged from good to fair in the Rain fed and Mixed farming livelihood zones while in the Agro Pastoral livelihood zone the condition was fair to poor. Browse condition was good to fair across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: harvesting of maize as farmers were doing land preparation for the long rains. Livestock body condition was good for small stocks, for the cattle it was good to fair. There were no cases of reported livestock diseases. There were both internal and external livestock migrations.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for household and grazing areas significantly increased. Terms of Trade remained favorable. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable.

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was within the long term average. Household food consumption score fell within acceptable band while coping strategies employed by households significantly decreased across the livelihood zones.