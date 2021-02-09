Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below normal average rains were recorded across the livelihood zones with erratic and unevenly distribution in terms of time and space.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded across all the livelihood zones with an exception of Tigania West which recorded normal vegetation greenness. Pasture condition ranged from good to fair across all the livelihood zones with areas of Ndulele in Tigania East recording poor condition. Browse condition was good to fair across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Crops are at poding/tussling and grain filling stage. Crop condition was fair to good in the Mixed farming and Rain fed livelihood zones while in the Agro pastoral the crop condition was poor. Livestock body condition was good for all species. There were no cases of reported livestock diseases.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for household remained stable while distances to grazing areas slightly increased. Terms of Trade remained favorable. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable.

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was within the long term average. Household food consumption score fell within acceptable band while coping strategies employed by households slightly increased across the livelihood zones.