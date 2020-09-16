Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: August was characterized by cold weather condition with light showers of rainfall being received in the Sub counties.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture condition was fair to poor while browse condition ranged from good to fair across all the livelihood zones with exception of Agro- pastoral livelihood zone where condition was fair to poor.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Land clearance and preparation for the short rain season was ongoing. Livestock body condition was good to fair for all species. There were no Cases of livestock diseases.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock remained stable but with increasing trend. Terms of Trade remained favorable. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable.

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was stable and within the normal ranges.

Food consumption score fell within acceptable score while majority of households applied reduced consumption based coping strategies across the livelihood zones.