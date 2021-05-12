Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The onset of the long rains was late as rainfall was received in the first week of April. Below average rainfall was recorded with the distribution been uneven across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition: Normal vegetation greenness was recorded across the regions with county recording above normal greenness The pasture condition was fair to poor in the mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones and good in the Rain fed zone. Browser was poor to fair in agro pastoral and mixed and good in the rain fed zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: crops are at the germination stage in Agro Pastoral and mixed zones and knee high in Rain fed zones. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle was fair to good.

Cases of FMD were reported in Tigania west. External and internal migration occurred in the county within the month.

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for households and livestock increased compared to March and were above the normal average. Milk consumption per HH per day decreased from March and is below the normal average. The current term of trade is significantly above the normal average.

Utilization Indicators: household food consumption score is within the acceptable band while the coping strategy employed by households has slightly decreased compared to preceding month.

The nutritional status of children under five was within the green band.