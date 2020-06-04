Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The onset of the long rains season was timely in the third dekad of the March. During the reporting month, above average rains were recorded with even temporal and spatial distribution Vegetation condition: above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition was good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: farmers were engaged in long rains weeding. Rain- fed crops are at knee high/ flowering stage.

Livestock body condition was good for all species. Cases of LSD were reported in Tigania East. Milk production per HH per day remained stable.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock remained stable while terms of Trade slightly decreased.

Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable; the proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable. The household copying strategy index also remained stable.