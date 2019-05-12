Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
During the month the county recorded little rainfall amounts that were below the normal range.
The little rains were characterised by uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution.
The county vegetation condition index was moderate vegetation deficit. The VCI for the Igembe North sub county depicted severe vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparations in all livelihood zone.
Livestock body condition was fair for all species.
Milk production per HH per day was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of Trade were favourable and above the normal range.
Milk consumption per HH per day was within normal range.
Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.
Distances to water sources from grazing areas were above the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.