Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- Uncharacteristically high rainfall was received this month. Spatial distribution was however good. Temporal distribution was poor leading to flash floods in several pockets.
- Natural vegetation has improved significantly with Vegetation Condition Index increasing strikingly.
- Pastures and browse are of good conditions and in all livelihood zones.
Production Indicators
- Livestock body conditions are mostly fair in all livelihood zones due to low fiber content in pastures.
- Over 70 percent of livestock from Laikipia and Isiolo Counties that had in-migrated into the grazing areas of the agro-pastoral livelihood zone have migrated back.
- Weeding, pest, and disease control were major farm activities. Major crops are of good vegetative conditions.
- Fall armyworm infestation has been reported in over 20 percent of cropped land.
- Replanting was not carried out in areas where crops were washed away.
Access Indicators
- Rivers were major sources of water for both livestock and domestic use. Distances have reduced significantly.
- Terms of trade improved slightly compared to February.
Utilization Indicators
- Proportion of children at risk of malnutrition have decreased further compared to February and March.