Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Uncharacteristically high rainfall was received this month. Spatial distribution was however good. Temporal distribution was poor leading to flash floods in several pockets.

- Natural vegetation has improved significantly with Vegetation Condition Index increasing strikingly.

- Pastures and browse are of good conditions and in all livelihood zones.

Production Indicators

- Livestock body conditions are mostly fair in all livelihood zones due to low fiber content in pastures.

- Over 70 percent of livestock from Laikipia and Isiolo Counties that had in-migrated into the grazing areas of the agro-pastoral livelihood zone have migrated back.

- Weeding, pest, and disease control were major farm activities. Major crops are of good vegetative conditions.

- Fall armyworm infestation has been reported in over 20 percent of cropped land.

- Replanting was not carried out in areas where crops were washed away.

Access Indicators

- Rivers were major sources of water for both livestock and domestic use. Distances have reduced significantly.

- Terms of trade improved slightly compared to February.

Utilization Indicators

- Proportion of children at risk of malnutrition have decreased further compared to February and March.