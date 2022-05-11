Media Advisory: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths mission to Kenya

WHO: Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

WHAT: Mission to Kenya.

WHEN: 12-13 May 2022.

WHERE: Nairobi and Turkana.

Communities in the Horn of Africa are experiencing one of the most severe droughts in their memory. Already, more than 15 million people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity and severe water shortages across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. This number could jump to 20 million if the current below-average rains fail.

Across the three countries, about 5.7 million children are acutely malnourished, while more than 3 million livestock—which pastoralist families rely on for sustenance and livelihoods—have died.

In Kenya alone, some 3.5 million people are severely food insecure and acute malnutrition rates in some areas are more than double the emergency threshold.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths aims to draw international attention to this severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency and the need to scale up a robust response to save lives and livelihoods before it is too late.

During his visit to Kenya, Mr. Griffiths will meet with representatives of the Government, people on the front lines of the crisis, local authorities, and national and international humanitarian partners.

Media opportunities will be organized during the mission.

For more information, please contact:

In Kenya: Guiomar Pau Sole, pausole@un.org,WhatsApp: +254786633633

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750

In New York: Ann Weru, weru@un.org, + 1 917 495 9090