Meat banned in Wajir over Rift Valley fever

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir County department of Health has banned meat and milk consumption in Eldas and Wajir West sub-counties after an outbreak of Rift Valley fever (RVF).

This is after one of two human samples sent to Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) tested positive for the virus.

Four people have died since the outbreak of the virus that has hit Basir, Eldas sub-county while four others are currently hospitalised.

Addressing the media at the Wajir Afya house, the county’s health Chief executive ,Abdihakim Billow said that the samples were sent to Kemri for further tests after two people died with symptoms related to RVF.

“We have effected a ban on meat and milk consumption in Eldas and Wajir West sub-counties and up-scaling of food quality control in the other four sub-counties as a measure to prevent further spread,” he said.

He added that they will also limit the movement of livestock form the affected areas to other parts within the county.

Mr Billow said that one of the four patients is receiving treatment at Wajir Referral Hospital while the three are in an isolation in Basir dispensary, Eldas sub-county .

He further said that before the confirmation of the outbreak in Basir, one of the RVF hotspot, a change of behaviour in animals was observed which included, abortions, deaths and bleeding.

He added that the first victim to succumb was an 18 year old male had suffered fever for five days and had a 3 three day history of bleeding.

He said that the victim had consumed meat from a sick animal before passing on few hours later.

He added that on June 4, two patients were brought to the Wajir Referral hospital with high fever and were also bleeding from the mouth before they also succumbed.

Forty animals which include camel and goats have died since the outbreak of the disease in the county.

A taskforce comprising of officials from public health and sanitation and the national government has been formed to help control the spread of the disease.

Mr Billow said that two response teams which include the health team and the veterinary team have since been dispatched to the affected areas.

The health CEC said that they had agreed to carry various counter measures including urgent procurement of RVF vaccines and other supplies, establish second referral levels both at Arbajahan and Eldas health centres and also erect tents at sub-county headquarters in readiness in the case of full blown outbreak.

He appealed on the residents to support the field officers and enforcement agencies in the fight against RVF.