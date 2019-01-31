31 Jan 2019

Measles outbreak: Five cases reported in Kwale

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original

Anxiety has gripped Kwale residents after a measles outbreak was reported in Msulwa village.

So far, five people, who exhibited symptoms of the disease, were treated at Msulwa Dispensary.

“So far five cases have been confirmed and samples have been taken to Nairobi. County health department is trying to contain the situation,” a doctor who wished not to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media, told the Nation.

The medic said that the health department was struggling to contain the situation. County Health Executive Francis Gwama promised to issue a statement later.

“I have just received the report on measles (outbreak) I will give a statement later,” Mr Gwama told the Nation.

The first measles case was reported at Msulwa Dispensary. The health department has blamed the low immunisation levels in the village for the disease outbreak.

Symptoms of the disease include watery eyes, sneezing, a dry cough, running nose, conjunctivitis or swollen eyelids and inflamed eyes and sensitivity to light.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.