Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Onset of the short rains was early. Moyale and Saku sub-counties received above normal rains whereas Laisamis and North Horr subcounties received near normal rains which were poorly distributed.

Vegetation condition: The 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 27.72 thus fell in the moderate vegetation deficit band and was near normal when compared to similar periods. Forage condition was fair-good across all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was fair-poor for small stock and cattle while camels exhibited good body condition across all livelihood zones. The early planted maize is at 5 leaves stage while early planted beans are flowering. Milk production was 1.7Litres/household/day which was slightly below normal.

Access indicators: Household water distances was short while livestock trekking distances significantly reduced and recharge levels of sub-surface water sources were fair in the pastoral areas while good in the agro-pastoral areas. Milk consumption was 1.0Litres/household/day and slightly below normal when compared to similar periods. Terms of trade was below normal due to near normal goat prices and increased maize prices.

Livestock market operations were below normal due to low traded volumes and below normal livestock prices especially for cattle and sheep.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years were above normal. Food consumption score was in the borderline band across while consumption based coping strategy index was stressed.