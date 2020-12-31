Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, agro-pastoral areas received near average rains whereas most parts of pastoral areas recorded below average.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 49.08 across the County hence significant deterioration when compared to the previous month’s VCI of 63.27.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair for all the livestock species in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was above the short term average. Unusual livestock migration was reported in North Horr and Laisamis sub-counties. Incidences of livestock diseases were reported across the County especially rabies and foot and mouth. Maize is at knee high to tasselling stage whereas beans are at flowering stage. Mass calving in camel was observed across the livelihood zones.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances were within the normal ranges. Breakdown of some strategic boreholes was reported in some parts of the County and in some isolated areas households are experiencing water stress. Milk consumption was above normal and terms of trade are above average attributed to stable maize and goats’ prices.

Utilization indicators: Household food consumption score remained within the acceptable band whereas consumption based coping strategies applied by households were stressed in all the livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed. Total admissions trends for under-fives increased amongst the severely malnourished children across the County.