Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: During the month under review, all sub-counties received enhanced rains in 10-15 rainy days which was well distributed in time and space. Rainfall amounts were above normal. Rainfall amounts in Laisamis and North Horr significantly improved from the previous month.

Vegetation condition: The 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 60.81 thus shifted from moderate vegetation deficit strap to above normal vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was fair-good for small stock and cattle while camels depicted good body condition across all livelihood zones. The early-planted maize is tussling, while early-planted beans are podding. Milk production was 4.5Litres/household/day which was above normal due to high calving, kidding and lambing.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances were short and significantly declined due 100percent recharge of open water sources.

Milk consumption was 1.7Litres/household/day and above normal when compared to similar periods. Terms of trade was normal due to above normal goat prices and stable maize prices. Livestock market operations were below normal due to low traded volumes.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was within the normal range. Food consumption score significantly improved from borderline band in the previous month to acceptable in the month under review. Households employed coping mechanisms that were less severe.