Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators Rainfall: In the month under review, rains were received in few areas which were not well distributed both spatially and temporally in 1-5 rainy days. The rainfall amounts received were significantly of reduced intensity when compared to the previous month.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index was 64.72 across the County hence fell within the above normal vegetation greenness strap.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. In the agro-pastoral areas of Saku and Moyale sub-counties, maize is at knee high-tussling stage whereas beans at podding-flowering stage. Milk production was 1.2Litres/household/day, which was below normal across the livelihood zones. Livestock grazed within their normal traditional grazing areas. There were incidences of livestock diseases reported especially in North Horr and Moyale sub-counties.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances were shorter than the long term average attributed to 80percent recharge level of sub-surface water sources. Milk consumption was 1.0Litres/household/day which was below normal. Terms of trade was above normal attributed to slightly below normal goat prices and stable maize prices. Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years slightly deteriorated but within normal. Food consumption score fell within acceptable band while coping strategies employed were stressed.