Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Rains were received a few pockets across the County. Rainfall was uneven and poor for both temporal and spatial distribution.

Vegetation condition: The 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month of May was 22.57 an indicative of gradual decline when compared to the preceding months’ vegetation condition index of 24.19. Generally, forage condition was fair-poor across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones with exception of cattle that exhibited generally poor body condition. Milk production considerably reduced to 1.0Litres/household/day. No livestock deaths reported due to drought. Failure of the long rains led to total crop failure in the agropastoral areas of Moyale and Saku sub-counties.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and 90percent of the water pans dried up. Milk consumption has declined to 0.75Litres which is below normal. Terms of trade declined and was normal due to slightly above normal goat prices and stable maize prices. Markets were operational however traded volumes for livestock declined particularly the livestock market.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years deteriorated however was within the normal ranges. Food consumption score to borderline while households adopted crisis reduced consumption based mechanisms. Morbidity and mortalities trends for children below the age of five years was within normal.