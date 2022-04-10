Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Most parts of the pastoral livelihood zone did not receive rains while agro-pastoral areas received depressed rains (Saku sub-county) to slightly enhanced (Moyale sub-county) in 1-3 rainy days. Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 21.42 which is indicative of gradual improvement from severe to moderate vegetation deficit.