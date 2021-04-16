Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, most parts of the county generally remained dry with exception of localized parts of North Horr, Laisamis and Moyale Sub-Counties which received rains that were poorly distributed.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 31.72 across the county thus improved when compared to the previous months VCI of 22.8 but remained in the moderate vegetation deficit band.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair for all the livestock species in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was below the short term average. Unusual livestock migration was reported across the County. Incidences of small stock deaths were reported in North Horr Sub-county due to drought. Area under crop production is below the longterm average due to forecasted depressed rains.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances gradually declined across the County due to partial recharge of 15 percent of subsurface water sources. Breakdown of some strategic boreholes was reported in some parts of the County and in some areas, households are experiencing acute water shortage. Milk consumption was below the shortterm average and terms of trade were less favourable.

Utilization indicators: Household food consumption score remained in the acceptable band whereas households adopted crisis consumption based coping strategies. Admission trends increased both in the supplementary and therapeutic feeding programmes due to food insecurity situation