Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Dekadal rainfall for estimates (RFE) were below normal. Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 15.2 which is indicative of severe vegetation deficit category. Moyale sub-county had moderate VCI.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was poor-fair in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was significantly below the short-term average. Livestock unusually migrated to the dry season grazing areas. Low kidding, lambing and calving reported. Livestock deaths due to drought and endemic disease incidences were reported. Milk production was at an-all time low across the livelihood zones. Total crop failure was reported in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone.

Access indicators: Household and livestock watering distances are 53percent and 85percent respectively above the short-term averages. 85percent of open water sources are depleted. Most monitored water points in Marsabit County fell below the median depth for the month of June. Milk consumption was below normal and terms of trade unfavourable with similar pattern expected in the next month. Livestock traded volumes were very low and operations in those markets were sub-optimal. Maize prices were high and above average while goat and sheep prices were normal.

Utilization indicators: Food consumption score fell in the borderline band (large food consumption gaps while coping strategy index remained in the crisis phases respectively). According to mass screening conducted, the County is in a critical phase (IPC Phase 4) with North Horr Sub County being in an extremely critical phase (IPC Phase 5).