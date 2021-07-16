Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, the County generally remained dry with exception of Moyale Township which received light showers in 2 days. Generally, County posted two consecutive failure of rainy seasons.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 32.97 across the county hence remained when compared to the previous months VCI of 32.57. Vegetation condition index was below average for two successive months.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair in all the livelihood zones. Milk production declined and was below the short term average. Livestock migrated to the dry season grazing areas. Area under crop production is below the long-term average with a potential near total crop failure in Saku while near average harvest anticipated in Moyale Sub-county. No livestock deaths were recorded as a result of the dry spell.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances increased across the County due to below average water recharge levels. Milk consumption was below the short-term average and terms of trade deteriorated across the livelihood zones. Maize prices were above normal while goat prices were slightly below the short term average.