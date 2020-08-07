Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, the County generally remained dry save for isolated areas that received off-season rains in 1-3 rainy days.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 64.30 across the County thus didn’t change and fell within the above normal vegetation greenness band.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. In the agro-pastoral areas of Saku, farmers harvested both maize and beans while in Saku, 50percent of the farmers have harvested maize. Milk production was 1.2litres/household/day, which was below normal across the livelihood zones. Livestock grazed within their normal traditional grazing areas.

Incidences of livestock diseases were reported in North Horr, Moyale and Laisamis sub-counties. There were no reported livestock deaths as a result of the dry spell.

Access indicators: Household water distances was normal while livestock trekking distances was shorter than the long term average. Water pans and boreholes were the main sources of water. Milk consumption was 1.0Litres/household/day which was way below normal. Terms of trade was above normal attributed to stable goat and maize prices.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years deteriorated but was within the long term average. Household food consumption score slightly declined but fell within acceptable band while coping strategies applied were stressed in all the livelihood zones.