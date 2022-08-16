Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Dekadal rainfall for estimates (RFE) were below normal.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 15.6 which is indicative of severe vegetation deficit category. Saku sub-county had moderate VCI.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was poor-fair in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was nil across the livelihood zones. Livestock unusually migrated to the dry season grazing areas.

Low kidding, lambing and calving reported. Newborns livestock not likely to survive due to interrupted lactation. Endemic livestock disease incidencesreported, outbreak of sheep and goat pox recorded.

Total crop failure was reported in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone.

Access indicators: Household and livestock watering distances are 51percent and 85percent respectively above the short-term averages. 90percent of open water sources are depleted. Most monitored water points in Marsabit County fell below the median depth for the month of July. Milk consumption was below normal and terms of trade unfavourable with similar pattern expected in the next month.

Livestock traded volumes were very low and operations in those markets were sub-optimal. Maize prices surged and above average while goat prices were normal.

Utilization indicators: Food consumption score fell in the borderline band (large food consumption gaps) while coping strategy index remained in the crisis phases. Households applied crisis livelihood coping mechanisms. Global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate for Laisamis, North Horr, Saku and Moyale sub-counties were 30.3percent, 29.5percent, 10.8percent and 9.4percent respectively.