Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Offseason rains were received in few pockets across the County.

Offseason rains were poorly distributed both temporally and spatially.

Vegetation condition: The 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month of July was 23.39 hence fell in the moderate vegetation deficit band and below normal when compared to similar periods. Forage condition was fair-poor across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was fair for all the livestock species across all livelihood zones with exception of cattle which depicted fair-poor body condition. Milk production was 0.75Litres/household/day which was below normal. No livestock deaths were reported due to drought however mass slaughter of calves was witnessed across the County. There was total failure of maize and beans.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water sources more than doubled and 95percent of the sub-surface water sources dried up. Milk consumption was 0.5Litres hence below normal. Terms of trade was near normal due to stable goat and maize prices. Markets operations below equilibrium as traded volumes and prices of livestock considerably declined.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years were above the normal thresholds with GAM rates Laisamis subcounty more than doubled the emergency threshold. Food consumption score was in the borderline band while 57percent of the households adopted stressed reduced food consumption based coping strategies.