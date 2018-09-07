Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Rainfall: No rainfall was received across the livelihood zones in the month under review with exception of Marsabit Mountain and Moyale which received 7.4mm and 10.1mm respectively.

- Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month of July was 91.42 which falls under the above normal vegetation greenness strap. Forage condition is good across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. Milk production remained stable when compared to the previous month at 2.3Litres but was above the normal. Maize and beans are at harvesting stage while most of them have already been harvested. 50-60percent loss in maize production occasioned by fall army worm and decreased land under crop cultivation.

- Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water points are shorter when compared to the long term average. No significant improvement in milk consumption across the livelihood zones. Terms of trade has improved and above normal due to improved livestock markets and maize harvesting in the Agro-pastoral areas.

- Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years improved to unparalleled low of 14.1percent across the livelihood zones. Food consumption score improved and fell within the acceptable band for four consecutive months while coping strategy Index is within normal.