Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, most parts of the county generally remained dry with exception of localized parts of North Horr, Laisamis and Moyale Sub-Counties which received off-season rains.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 22.8 across the county thus considerable deterioration when compared to the previous months VCI of 28.15 but remained in the moderate vegetation deficit band.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair for all the livestock species in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was below the short term average. Unusual livestock migration was reported across the County. Incidences of small stock deaths were reported in North Horr Sub-County due to hypothermia. Below normal maize and beans harvest registered in Saku Sub-County. Desert locust invasion reduced.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances increased across the County. 90 percent of sub-surface water sources have dried up across the County. Breakdown of some strategic boreholes was reported in some parts the County and in some areas households are experiencing acute water shortage. Milk consumption was below the short term average and terms of trade favourable due to stable maize and goats’ prices.

Utilization indicators. Household food consumption score remained in the acceptable band whereas consumption based coping strategies applied by households shifted from stressed to crisis. Admission trends increased both in the supplementary and therapeutic feeding programmes.