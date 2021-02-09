Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In December, depressed rains were received across the County in the third dekad. Seasonal rainfall amounts were below normal.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 37.11 across the County hence significant deterioration when compared to the previous months VCI of 49.08.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair for all the livestock species in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was above the short term average. Unusual livestock migration was reported in North Horr and Laisamis sub-counties. Incidences of livestock diseases were reported across the County especially rabies ad foot and mouth. Maize is at tasselling stage whereas beans are at flowering-podding stage. Mass calving in camel was observed across the livelihood zones.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances increased across the County. Breakdown of some strategic boreholes was reported in some part of the County and in some areas households are experiencing acute water shortage. Milk consumption was normal and terms of trade above average attributed to favourable maize and goats’ prices.

Utilization indicators: Household food consumption score declined but remained in the acceptable band whereas consumption based coping strategies applied by households were stressed in all the livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies applied. Total admissions trends for under-fives remained similar amongst the moderately and severely malnourished children across the County.