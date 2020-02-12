Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, the County received slightly enhanced rainfall amounts in 5-6 rainy days, which was well distributed in time and space. Cumulative seasonal rainfall amounts were above normal.

Vegetation condition:3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review improved from 60.81 in November to 82.13 in the month under review thus fell in the above normal vegetation greenness strap.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. The early-planted maize is at maturity stage, while early-planted beans are being harvested however with the invasion of desert locust, crop yields are expected to decline. Milk production was 4.7Litres/household/day, which was above normal due to high calving, kidding and lambing across the livelihood zones. Livestock grazed within their normal traditional grazing areas.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances were short and considerably reduced due recharge of 100percent of open water sources. Milk consumption was 2.0Litres/household/day which was above normal when compared to similar periods. Terms of trade was normal occasioned by above normal goat prices and stable maize prices. Livestock market operations were below normal due to low traded volumes.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years improved and was within the normal range. Food consumption score improved and fell with acceptable band. Households employed reduced food consumption coping strategies that were stressed and less severe.