Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The County generally did not receive rains during the month under assessment.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 68.87 across the County hence no change when compared to the previous months VCI of 62.24.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. Milk production was 1.4litres/household/day, which was below normal across the livelihood zones. There was no unusual livestock migration in all the livelihood zones. Incidences of livestock diseases were reported in Saku, North Horr and Laisamis sub-counties. There were no reported livestock deaths as a result of the ongoing dry spell.

Access indicators: Household water distances was above normal by 16percent whereas livestock trekking distances was shorter than the long term average. Boreholes, shallow wells and water pans were the main sources of water. Milk consumption was 0.75litres/household/day which was way below normal. Terms of trade was above normal attributed to stable goat and maize prices.

Utilization indicators: Reduction in admission trends for moderate acute malnutrition across the County recorded. Household food consumption score remained within acceptable band while coping strategies applied by households were stressed in all the livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed.