Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 90.09 hence falls in the above normal vegetation greenness band. Forage condition is good across the livelihood zones.

Rainfall: There was no rainfall received in the month under review across the County. Cumulative rainfall from the onset of the rains to date was 133percent of the normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. Milk production slightly improved from 2.3Litres in the previous month to 2.5Litres in August. Maize and beans harvested declined by 46 and 62 percent respectively of the long term average. Area planted under maize and beans declined by 53 and 62 percent respectively compared to the long term average.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water points are shorter when compared to the long term average. Milk consumption relatively remained stable across the County. Terms of trade are favourable due to enhanced livestock markets and lower maize prices.

Households are majorly relying on water pans and boreholes.