04 Oct 2018

Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Rainfall: There was no rainfall received in the month under review across the County. Cumulative rainfall from the onset of the rains to date was 133percent of the normal.

  • Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 90.09 hence falls in the above normal vegetation greenness band. Forage condition is good across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. Milk production slightly improved from 2.3Litres in the previous month to 2.5Litres in August. Maize and beans harvested declined by 46 and 62 percent respectively of the long term average. Area planted under maize and beans declined by 53 and 62 percent respectively compared to the long term average.

  • Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water points are shorter when compared to the long term average. Milk consumption relatively remained stable across the County. Terms of trade are favourable due to enhanced livestock markets and lower maize prices.
    Households are majorly relying on water pans and boreholes.

  • Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years remained stable and were below normal across the livelihood zones.
    Food consumption score slightly declined when compared to the previous month but still fell under the acceptable strap coping strategy index marginally increased across the livelihood zones.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.