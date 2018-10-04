Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall: There was no rainfall received in the month under review across the County. Cumulative rainfall from the onset of the rains to date was 133percent of the normal.
Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 90.09 hence falls in the above normal vegetation greenness band. Forage condition is good across the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. Milk production slightly improved from 2.3Litres in the previous month to 2.5Litres in August. Maize and beans harvested declined by 46 and 62 percent respectively of the long term average. Area planted under maize and beans declined by 53 and 62 percent respectively compared to the long term average.
Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances to water points are shorter when compared to the long term average. Milk consumption relatively remained stable across the County. Terms of trade are favourable due to enhanced livestock markets and lower maize prices.
Households are majorly relying on water pans and boreholes.
Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years remained stable and were below normal across the livelihood zones.
Food consumption score slightly declined when compared to the previous month but still fell under the acceptable strap coping strategy index marginally increased across the livelihood zones.