Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Most parts of the County received rains that were average to above average in the agro-pastoral areas while below average to near average in the pastoral livelihood zone. Rains were received in 1-8 days.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 18.87 which is indicative of gradual deterioration from moderate to severe vegetation deficit category.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was poor in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was significantly below the short term average. Livestock typically migrated to the dry season grazing areas. Livestock deaths due to drought and endemic disease incidences especially amongst camel calves, cattle, sheep and goats were reported. Milk production was at an-all time low across the livelihood zones.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances were significantly above the long-term average. Milk consumption was below normal and terms of trade dipped. Livestock traded volumes were at an all-time low. Maize prices were above average while goat prices plunged to a low and were significantly below normal.

Utilization indicators: Household food consumption score remained in the borderline band while households applied crisis food consumption coping strategies and livelihood coping.

Malnutrition rates increased and surpassed the long-term average.

Sharp increase in under-fives OTP caseloads were recorded and notable increase in proportion of facilities that surpassed their Normal IMAM admission thresholds.