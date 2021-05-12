Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: In the month under review, most parts of the county received below normal rains while other parts remained dry with exception of Moyale Sub-County, which received near average rains that were poorly and unevenly distributed.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 33.75 across the county thus slightly improved when compared to the previous months VCI of 31.72 but remained in the moderate vegetation deficit band.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good-fair in all the livelihood zones. Milk production was below the short term average.

Unusual livestock migration was reported across the County. Incidences of livestock diseases were reported. Area under crop production is below the long-term average due to late onset and below normal rains.

Access indicators: Household and livestock water distances increased across the County due to partial recharge of 30-40 percent of sub-surface water sources. Breakdown of some strategic boreholes was reported in North Horr and Laisamis Sub-counties. Milk consumption was below the short-term average and terms of trade were less favourable as prices of goats reduced.

Utilization indicators. Household food consumption score shifted in the moderate category whereas households adopted crisis consumption based coping strategies. High admission trends recorded in the supplementary and therapeutic feeding programmes due to food insecurity situation