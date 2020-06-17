Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: During the period under review, the County received generally good rainfall amounts which were well distributed both spatially and temporally in 3-10 rainy days. The rainfall amounts received were above normal.

Vegetation condition: 3-months Vegetation Condition Index was 70.51 across the County thus fell in the above normal vegetation greenness band.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Livestock body condition was good for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones. In the agro-pastoral areas of Saku and Moyale sub-counties, farmers planted maize and beans and they are at germination stage. Milk production was 1.7Litres/household/day, which was normal across the livelihood zones. Livestock grazed within their normal traditional grazing areas. There were incidences of livestock diseases reported especially in North Horr sub-county.

Access indicators: Household and livestock trekking distances were at an all-time low attributed to recharge capacity at 95percent of open water sources. Milk consumption was 1.3Litres/household/day which was normal when compared to similar periods. Terms of trade was above normal attributed to stable goat and maize prices. Livestock market were not operational.

Utilization indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years was stable and within the normal ranges. Food consumption score fell within acceptable band while majority of households applied reduced consumption based coping strategies across the livelihood zones.