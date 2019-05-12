Marsabit County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

Rains received in some parts of the County was erratic. Spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was also poor.

Vegetation condition:

The 3-months Vegetation Condition Index for the month under review was 24.19 which is an indicative of no change when compared to the previous months’ vegetation condition index of 23.79.

Forage condition was largely fair-poor across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body condition was fair-poor for all the livestock species across the livelihood zones with exception of camels that exhibited generally fair body condition. Milk production marginally increased to 1.5Litres/household/day however still fell outside the normal ranges. Most farmers have planted across the agro-pastoral livelihood zones of Moyale and Saku but stare at reduced yields due to failure of rains.

Access indicators:

Household and livestock trekking distances to water points declined due to recharge of 40percent of the open water sources across the County and this led to significant decline of concentration of livestock at strategic boreholes. Milk consumption has declined further to 0.75Litres which is below normal. Terms of trade declined and was slightly above normal due to generally stable maize prices. Livestock and commodity markets were operational across the County.

Utilization indicators:

Nutritional status of children below the age of five years declined however was within the normal ranges. Food consumption score and reduced consumption based coping strategy index were acceptable and stressed respectively.