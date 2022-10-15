Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- No rain received in Mandera county during the reporting month.
- Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition in- dex for the County is moderate vegetation. Five of the sub-counties are showing moderate vegetation deficit while Mandera East show severe
- Pasture and browse conditions are poor across the County.
- Water availability is currently below normal and water trucking to 192 sites is been conducted by partners and communities.