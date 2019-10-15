15 Oct 2019

Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

**Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

**Biophysical Indicators***

  • No rains were received during the Month under review.

  • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed Normal vegetation deficit but the situation is totally different on the ground with depleted pasture and poor browse conditions across all parts of the County with worsening trend. pastoral farmers are buying feeds for their livestock to save lives.

  • Significant drying up of surface water facilities witnessed due to low recharge levels

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

A total crop failure in agro pastoral livelihood zone witnessed a 21% below LTA realised in irrigated cropping zone Production indicator; milk production decreased when compared to long term average and the production is expected to worsen as the pasture is being depleted in Entire County.

  • Household return distance to water sources significantly increased affecting livestock body condition.

  • Access Indicator: The terms of trade is unfavourable to pastoral communities though in worsening trend.

  • Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected

