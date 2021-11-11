Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Very little rainfall was received in many parts of the county during the Month under review.

 Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is normal vegetation greenness across

 Field observation shows pasture and browse conditions is poor across the County. there was slight regeneration of browse in Mandera West, North and Banisa sub counties however the little regeneration was destroyed by locust invasion that reported in these areas.

 Water availability is below normal across all the sub counties and water trucking to centers without water is still ongoing.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is currently poor in all the livelihood zones.

 Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

 Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.

 Water access for both human and livestock consumption is below normal