Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rains were received in most parts of the county during the Month under review though below normal.
Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index was above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.
Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to poor across all the parts of the County.slight regeneration of was noted in areas where rains were received.
Water availability in service water are below the average during the season as they have not impounded water and the situation need close monitoring.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Livestock body condition is fair in all the livelihood zones.
Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption is below normal.
Utilization Indicators:
- The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average