Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

NOVEMBER EW PHASE

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed vegetation greenness above normal band.

• Pasture and browse conditions are good in most parts of the County.

• Water availability has improved across the County with all the earth pans impounding water.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Floods destroyed crops along the riverine, as farms are still water logged.

• Production indicator; milk production is improving when compared last month but below long-term average

• Livestock body condition is fair to good

• Household return distance to water sources significantly decreased

• Access Indicator: The terms of trade are unfavourable to pastoral communities but on improving trend

• Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range.