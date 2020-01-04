Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
NOVEMBER EW PHASE
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed vegetation greenness above normal band.
• Pasture and browse conditions are good in most parts of the County.
• Water availability has improved across the County with all the earth pans impounding water.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• Floods destroyed crops along the riverine, as farms are still water logged.
• Production indicator; milk production is improving when compared last month but below long-term average
• Livestock body condition is fair to good
• Household return distance to water sources significantly decreased
• Access Indicator: The terms of trade are unfavourable to pastoral communities but on improving trend
• Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range.