Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Rainfall received during the first Dekad of the month and ceased.

Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is normal

browse conditions are currently fair across the County.

Water availability is normal during the month under review.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is currently fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.

Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

Utilization Indicators:

 The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average