Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Rainfall received during the first Dekad of the month and ceased.

  • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is normal

  • browse conditions are currently fair across the County.

  • Water availability is normal during the month under review.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is currently fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.

  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

Utilization Indicators:

 The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average

