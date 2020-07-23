Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Light showers received in all parts of the County during the first dekad of the month
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to good across all the parts of the County.
• Water situation is normal in all parts of the County but with worsening trends as the rains were below normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.
• Mysterious camel deaths were reported in parts of Mandera west and Banisa sub counties.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.
Utilization Indicators:
• 14 cases of Covid 19 reported in Mandera County
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average