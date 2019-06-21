21 Jun 2019

Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 One to two days rains were received in the second dekad of Month in most parts of the County which was below average.

 Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed moderate vegetation deficit. Mandera East and North sub counties are showing severe vegetation deficit.

 Browse regeneration was noted in most parts of the County while pasture regeneration is poor across the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Production indicator; milk production decreased when compared to long term average. Water situation slightly improved when compared to last month. Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor.

 Access Indicator: The terms of trade are normal and favourable to pastoral communities though in worsening trend.

 Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range.

 Cholera outbreak in Kutulo sub county has been contained and the control centre was closed during the last week of the month.

