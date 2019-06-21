Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
One to two days rains were received in the second dekad of Month in most parts of the County which was below average.
Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed moderate vegetation deficit. Mandera East and North sub counties are showing severe vegetation deficit.
Browse regeneration was noted in most parts of the County while pasture regeneration is poor across the County.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicator; milk production decreased when compared to long term average. Water situation slightly improved when compared to last month. Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor.
Access Indicator: The terms of trade are normal and favourable to pastoral communities though in worsening trend.
Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range.
Cholera outbreak in Kutulo sub county has been contained and the control centre was closed during the last week of the month.